Gaunce scored a goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Gaunce's second-period tally tied the game at 2-2. The 28-year-old forward has played in just four of the Blue Jackets' 12 games in March, and his goal Friday snapped a seven-game drought. The Ontario native has six points, 23 shots on net, 23 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 15 contests, exclusively in a fourth-line role.