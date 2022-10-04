Gaunce was waived by Columbus on Tuesday with the purpose of sending him down to AHL Cleveland.
Gaunce split the 2021-22 season between the Blue Jackets and the Monsters. He had five goals, seven points and 42 hits in 30 NHL appearances last year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Signs two-year extension•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Tickles twine Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Playing Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Remains out Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Out Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Brendan Gaunce: Exits Tuesday's contest•