Gaunce won't play in Thursday's game against the Wild due to personal reasons, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.

Gaunce and his wife are expecting the birth of their child soon, so he'll be out of the lineup for at least one game. Zach Aston-Reese will suit up for the Blue Jackets against Minnesota, while Gaunce's next opportunity to play will be Saturday in Anaheim.