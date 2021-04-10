Detroit traded Lashoff to Columbus in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round pick as part of a three-team deal involving the Lightning on Saturday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Detroit actually acquired the pick from Tampa Bay as the third team involved in a trade that sent David Savard to the Lightning. Lashoff has 136 games of NHL experience since the start of the 2012-13 season but hasn't seen any NHL action in 2021. The 30-year-old defenseman has three points in 13 AHL games and will likely report to AHL Cleveland.