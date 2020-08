Thurkauf will start the upcoming season on loan with NLA club EV Zug.

Thurkauf played in just three games for the Blue Jackets this season in which he registered just one shot and five hits while averaging 8:15 of ice time. In the minors, the 23-year-old center registered nine goals and 17 helpers in 53 contests. A native of Zug, Switzerland, Thurkauf will play for his hometown club until the NHL training camps start up in mid-November.