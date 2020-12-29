The Blue Jackets waived Thurkauf on Tuesday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
The AHL season doesn't start until Feb. 5, and Thurkauf was never going to make the Blue Jackets' Opening Night roster, so the 23-year-old winger has been placed on waivers so he can continue playing overseas until the AHL campaign begins. Thurkauf's picked up four points in 19 games during his loan with NLA club EV Zug in Switzerland.
