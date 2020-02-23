Play

The Blue Jackets reassigned Thurkauf to AHL Cleveland on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was called up with Oliver Bjorkstrand missing time with a lower-body injury, as he went pointless in 8:01 of ice time in his NHL debut Saturday. Thurkauf will head back to the minors where he has recorded 25 points in 47 games with Cleveland this campaign.

