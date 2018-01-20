Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Accompanying team on road trip
Atkinson (foot) will travel with his team to Las Vegas ahead of Tuesday's road game against the Golden Knights, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Atkinson, who's missed the past 10 games, remains on injured reserve with no clear timetable for his return. We'd have to get a sense of his participation level in upcoming practices and/or morning skates before being able to confidently project him to return on a given day. If Atkinson doesn't come back Tuesday, then perhaps he'll be ready by Thursday's game against the Coyotes in Arizona. The shifty winger is worth hanging onto in most leagues, despite his slow start comprised of 13 points (six goals, seven assists) through 32 contests.
