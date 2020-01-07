Play

Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Back in action

Atkinson (ankle) is expected to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Anaheim, NHL.com's Dan Arritt reports.

Although he was ultimately unable to go, Atkinson was considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with L.A., which was the first sign that he might be an option against the Ducks. The 30-year-old winger, who's picked up nine goals and 21 points in 35 games this campaign, is expected to skate with Emil Bemstrom and Alexander Wennberg on Columbus' third line Tuesday.

