Atkinson delivered a primary assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Despite starting shifts on the top line and with the No. 1 power-play unit, Atkinson is averaging only 16:18 of ice time through six contests. The Blue Jackets made a huge splash by acquiring Patrik Laine (upper body) -- in exchange for Pierre -Luc Dubois -- ahead of their clash against the Bolts, and that is sure to shake the team dynamic once Laine is healthy. Atkinson will be chasing his third point in as many games when the Blue Jackets host the Panthers on Tuesday.