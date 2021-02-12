Atkinson scored a short-handed goal and dished out three assists in Thursday's 6-5 win over Chicago. He also had four shots and was plus-2.

Atkinson opened the scoring in the first period with his short-handed goal, beating Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen from long range, then racked up all three of his helpers in the final frame. There was a bit of good fortune involved here, with all three assists resulting from teammates knocking home Atkinson rebounds. Nonetheless, the 31-year-old played a highly impactful game and was named the No. 1 star. He has four goals and six assists through 15 games.