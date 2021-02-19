Atkinson scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over Nashville.
Atkinson used a little bit of good fortune to extend his goal-scoring streak to five game. He unleashed a shot from the right circle that was blocked by a sliding Nashville defenseman but went up and over goaltender Juuse Saros, who never saw it. Atkinson has piled up nine points during his current run and has posted four-plus shots in each of the last four. The 31-year-old is on one of the best streaks of his career and now has seven goals and seven assists in 18 games overall.
