Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Buries three against Flyers

Atkinson scored three goals and registered six shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over Philadelphia.

The 28-year-old winger has now collected 10 tallies and 10 helpers through 23 games since returning from a foot injury in late January. After a disappointing start to the campaign, Atkinson's recent form is more in line with the breakout numbers he posted last season. It's also worth noting that he's locked in atop the Columbus depth chart with Pierre- Luc Dubois and Artemi Panarin, and they've now connected for an impressive 5.23 goals per 60 minutes this season.