Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Career-best campaign continues
Atkinson scored two goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
His shortie came early in the second period after Phil Kessel blew a tire and coughed up the puck at the Pittsburgh blue line, giving Atkinson a clean breakaway for what proves to be the game-winner, and he capped his evening off with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old winger now has a career-high 38 goals and 63 points through 66 games, and if the Jackets do hang on to a playoff spot, they will in large part have the two-time All-Star to thank.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Sets career high in shootout win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Closing in on career highs•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Records two late goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: All systems go•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Last-second scratch•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Reaches 50-point plateau•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...