Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Career-best campaign continues

Atkinson scored two goals, one short-handed, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

His shortie came early in the second period after Phil Kessel blew a tire and coughed up the puck at the Pittsburgh blue line, giving Atkinson a clean breakaway for what proves to be the game-winner, and he capped his evening off with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old winger now has a career-high 38 goals and 63 points through 66 games, and if the Jackets do hang on to a playoff spot, they will in large part have the two-time All-Star to thank.