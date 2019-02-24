Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Closing in on career highs
Atkinson scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.
New center Matt Duchene has quickly fit in between Artemi Panarin and Atkinson on the Jackets' top line, and the 29-year-old winger has now found the back of the net in both games with Duchene as his pivot. Atkinson's 34 goals on the season are one shy of the career high he set in 2016-17, and his 58 points are only four short of the personal best he established in the same campaign.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Records two late goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: All systems go•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Last-second scratch•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Reaches 50-point plateau•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Goals in three straight•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Productive in win over Rangers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...