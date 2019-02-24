Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Closing in on career highs

Atkinson scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sharks.

New center Matt Duchene has quickly fit in between Artemi Panarin and Atkinson on the Jackets' top line, and the 29-year-old winger has now found the back of the net in both games with Duchene as his pivot. Atkinson's 34 goals on the season are one shy of the career high he set in 2016-17, and his 58 points are only four short of the personal best he established in the same campaign.