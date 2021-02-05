Atkinson scored his 200th career goal and had two shots in a 4-3 win over Dallas on Thursday.

Atkinson's tap-in 3:42 into the third period gave the Blue Jackets a 4-2 lead and stood as the game-winner. The 31-year-old got off to a slow start, going scoreless in his first four games, but slowly seems to be righting the ship with points in five of his last eight.