Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Continues to tickle twine

Atkinson had two goals and an assist in Saturday's 5-0 victory over New Jersey.

Atkinson already has three goals and two assists in two games since returning from the IR after missing 12 games with an ankle sprain. Remarkably, he has seven goals in the past eight games he's played. Get him back in your lineup as soon as you can. Atkinson is hot.

