Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Contributes helper Thursday

Atkinson tallied a power-play assist, a minus-2 rating and two shots during Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against the Predators.

Atkinson picked up his 43rd point of the season on Artemi Panarin's overtime goal. The 29-year-old winger is on his way to a career-high 46 goal and 83 points if he can keep this pace up, so make sure he's in your lineups throughout the second half of the 2018-19 season.