Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Contributes two points in win
Atkinson came up with assists on a pair of goals to help double up the Maple Leafs in a 4-2 victory Wednesday.
Atkinson has struggled to find the net and hasn't done it since Nov. 24, but he now has four assists in his past four games. However, the lack of goals is a concern for Atkinson, as he's nowhere near the numbers he usually puts up during a full season right now. After seeing his goal total rise in each of his first six campaigns, Atkinson's on pace to drop from 35 goals last year to just 16 this season.
