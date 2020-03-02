Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Could join road trip
Atkinson (ankle) isn't traveling with the team but could join them at some point on the road trip, which ends Sunday in Vancouver, Brian Hedger of NHL.com reports.
Atkinson has missed 11 games with a high-ankle sprain, and although he won't be with the team for Wednesday's game versus the Flames, he could fly out for the back-to-back series Saturday and Sunday. The Blue Jackets have a ton of firepower on the mend, so Atkinson and his 26 points through 44 games would be a welcome addition as they make a playoff push.
