Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Day-to-day with hip injury

Atkinson -- who missed Monday's matchup with Boston -- remains day-to-day with a hip ailment, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Atkinson will have to recover quickly if he is going to return to the lineup versus the Panthers on Thursday. It's probably a good sign that the winger came out for warmups against Boston, so he seems to be close to suiting back up, but was ultimately unable to give it a go.