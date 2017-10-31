Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Day-to-day with hip injury
Atkinson -- who missed Monday's matchup with Boston -- remains day-to-day with a hip ailment, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Atkinson will have to recover quickly if he is going to return to the lineup versus the Panthers on Thursday. It's probably a good sign that the winger came out for warmups against Boston, so he seems to be close to suiting back up, but was ultimately unable to give it a go.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Dealing with lower-body ailment•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Flips on goal light•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lights lamp again Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies marker in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Protected in expansion draft•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...