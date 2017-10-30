Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Dealing with lower-body ailment

Atkinson was forced out of Saturday's matchup with St. Louis due to a lower-body injury, Steve Gorten of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Atkinson left the game after logging a mere 12:51 of ice time in which he registered just two shots on goal and a minus-1 rating. Although the Blue Jackets have not provided an update on the winger's status versus the Bruins on Monday, the club did recall Tyler Motte from the minors for some extra forward depth.