Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Dishes on game-winning score

Atkinson produced a game-winning assist on the road Tuesday evening, as the Blue Jackets edged the Canadiens 2-1 in overtime.

That counts as the first point through four games for the American winger since his activation from injured reserve. He's amassed 50 shots in 15 games this season, so it's quite disappointing to see Atkinson with only four goals, but a little more puck luck and he could easily undo what's been a career-low 8.0 shooting percentage.