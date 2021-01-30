Atkinson recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Atkinson set up Oliver Bjorkstrand for the game's first goal. After a cold start to the year, Atkinson has points in four of his last five games. He's picked up a goal and three assists overall, to go with a minus-4 rating and 21 shots though nine appearances. Working in a top-line role, Atkinson should be able to pick up the pace a bit more as the season moves along.