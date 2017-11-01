Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Doesn't make trip to Florida

Atkinson didn't travel to Florida with his teammates for Thursday's game against the Panthers due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Atkinson will join the Blue Jackets on the road once he's feeling better, so he could return to the lineup as soon as Saturday against Tampa Bay. The 5-foot-8 American has enjoyed a decent start to the campaign, notching four goals and one assist while firing 34 shots on net in 11 games, but he has yet to display the form that enabled him to rack up 62 points in 82 contests last season. Columbus should release an update on his status ahead of Saturday's match.