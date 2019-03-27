Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ends brief scoring skid
Atkinson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.
He'd gone scoreless in his prior four contests, but Atkinson came up big in what was nearly a must-win game for the Jackets. With six games left on the schedule for Columbus, the 29-year-old sniper is now one tally shy of his first 40-goal campaign.
