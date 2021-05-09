Atkinson registered a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over Detroit. He also provided a pair of blocks.

Atkinson put an end to his 12-game goal drought when he opened the scoring midway through the first period, converting an easy tap-in off a Patrik Laine feed. It was the 15th goal of the year for Atkinson, who has produced 34 points in 56 games.