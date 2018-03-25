Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Extends point streak to four games Saturday

Atkinson scored his 19th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.

He's collected a point in four straight games, and Atkinson now has nine goals and 17 points in his last 15 games. It's overall been a disappointing season for the 28-year-old, but his big finish has helped push the Jackets into a playoff spot, and skating with Artemi Panarin on the top line should allow Atkinson to stay hot over the team's final six games.

