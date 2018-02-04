Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Extends point streak to four games Saturday
Atkinson scored a goal on eight shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
He's now scored a point in four straight games since returning to the ice from a foot injury, picking up two goals and two assists with a plus-2 rating and 20 shots over that stretch. Injuries and an extended slump marred Atkinson's first half, but last year's 35-goal scorer seems intent on making up for lost time over the second half of the schedule.
