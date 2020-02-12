Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Facing another extended absence
Atkinson is set to miss 2-3 weeks due to a sprained ankle.
Atkinson previously was sidelined for 12 games this season due to an ankle issue and will now miss a similar stretch of time. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak dating back to Jan. 18 versus the Devils. With Atkinson on the shelf, Emil Bemstrom and Oliver Bjorkstrand should both get opportunities to log significant minutes in top-six roles.
