Atkinson scored an empty-net goal and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Atkinson helped to secure the victory with his tally in the third period. It's his 13th goal and 25th point in 37 outings this year. The veteran winger has added 104 shots on net and a minus-3 rating, mainly working on the Blue Jackets' second line. He's just one point shy of matching his output from 44 games last year.