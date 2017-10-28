Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Flips on goal light
Atkinson lit the lamp in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets at home.
The crafty winger seemingly came out of nowhere to sweep a nifty backhand behind Steve Mason for the game-tying tally. Atkinson is up to four goals and one assist, but a multi-point performance has eluded him through the season's first 10 games.
