Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Flips on goal light

Atkinson lit the lamp in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Jets at home.

The crafty winger seemingly came out of nowhere to sweep a nifty backhand behind Steve Mason for the game-tying tally. Atkinson is up to four goals and one assist, but a multi-point performance has eluded him through the season's first 10 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories