Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Four-point performance in preseason win

Atkinson scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-6 preseason win over the Penguins.

He and Artemi Panarin were very nearly finishing each other's sentences on the ice, combining for three goals and eight points in the wild affair. Atkinson has scored at least 20 goals and 40 points in five straight seasons, giving him a solid fantasy floor, but if he sticks alongside Panarin, he could take a run at his career-high 35 goals and 62 points, set in 2016-17.