Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Four-point performance in preseason win
Atkinson scored a goal and three assists in Friday's 7-6 preseason win over the Penguins.
He and Artemi Panarin were very nearly finishing each other's sentences on the ice, combining for three goals and eight points in the wild affair. Atkinson has scored at least 20 goals and 40 points in five straight seasons, giving him a solid fantasy floor, but if he sticks alongside Panarin, he could take a run at his career-high 35 goals and 62 points, set in 2016-17.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Posts two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Journeying to Worlds•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Unable to get shots to fall•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Healthy scratch for regular-season finale•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...