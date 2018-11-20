Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Fourth straight multi-point effort
Atkinson scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.
He opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season late in the first period, then set up Pierre-Luc Dubois in the period's final minute. Atkinson now has four straight multi-point performances, racking up an eye-popping six goals and 10 points over that stretch.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Monster game silences Canes•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two-point performance•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Productive offensively in road win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Out Friday with illness•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Sets team record for fastest goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...