Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Fourth straight multi-point effort

Atkinson scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

He opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season late in the first period, then set up Pierre-Luc Dubois in the period's final minute. Atkinson now has four straight multi-point performances, racking up an eye-popping six goals and 10 points over that stretch.

