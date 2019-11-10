Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Generates assist
Atkinson delivered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.
Atkinson's helper came on a Zach Werenski goal in the final minute of the first period. The winger has apples in consecutive games, giving him nine points in 17 appearances overall. Atkinson has added 64 shots on goal, scoring at just a 4.7 percent rate. He's a career 11.5 percent shooter, so a goal-scoring binge could be coming in the near future.
