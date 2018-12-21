Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Gets sixth straight 20-goal season

Atkinson scored the game-winning goal on one of his team-high six shots in Thursday's 2-1 triumph over the Devils.

Atkinson's second-period tally gave his team a 2-0 lead and turned into the winner after Taylor Hall got one back for the visitors. That marker also snapped a six-game goal drought since his Dec. 4 hat trick against Calgary, and it gave Atkinson 20 goals for the season. He's now reached the 20-goal mark in each of the past six seasons.