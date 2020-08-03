Atkinson recorded a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Maple Leafs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Atkinson broke a scoreless tie with his tally at 1:05 of the third period, and that would stand as the game-winning goal. He added a helper on Alexander Wennberg's empty-net marker. Atkinson had a down year with 12 goals and 26 points in an injury-riddled 44 games, all of which were his lowest totals since 2013. Now fully healthy and serving in a top-line role, Atkinson could make a big impact during the playoffs.