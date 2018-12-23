Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Goals coming in bunches

Atkinson scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

The tallies came within a four-minute span in the second period, giving Atkinson three goals in his last two games. The 29-year-old now has an eye-popping 22 goals and 37 points in 34 games on the season, and his chemistry with Artemi Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois has the sniper headed for a career-best campaign.