Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Goals coming in bunches
Atkinson scored two goals in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.
The tallies came within a four-minute span in the second period, giving Atkinson three goals in his last two games. The 29-year-old now has an eye-popping 22 goals and 37 points in 34 games on the season, and his chemistry with Artemi Panarin and Pierre-Luc Dubois has the sniper headed for a career-best campaign.
