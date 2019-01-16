Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Goals in three straight
Atkinson scored his team-leading 27th goal of the season and also had an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.
Atkinson now has six points over his last four games. He leads his team in goals and is second in points with 48, trailing only Artemi Panarin (who has 52). A big part of Atkinson's success this season has been his ability to convert on scoring chances, as the forward currently sports a glorious shooting percentage of 15.3, nearly five points over his career mark is 10.9. So long as the 29-year-old stays healthy, it appears inevitable that Atkinson's 2018-19 season will go down as his best to date.
