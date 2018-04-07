Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Healthy scratch for regular-season finale
Atkinson (rest) will not play Saturday evening against the Predators, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.
Atkinson is healthy and merely getting some rest ahead of the playoff grind. The American winger posted 24 goals and 22 assists to supplement 10 power-play points over 65 games this season, but a foot injury over the winter prevented him from building upon his career-high 62-point mark established in 2016-17.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lights lamp twice Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: On seven-game, 10-point scoring streak•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Picks up two helpers•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Extends point streak to four games Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Buries three against Flyers•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Three-point night Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...