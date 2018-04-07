Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Healthy scratch for regular-season finale

Atkinson (rest) will not play Saturday evening against the Predators, Rob Mixer of 1stOhioBattery.com reports.

Atkinson is healthy and merely getting some rest ahead of the playoff grind. The American winger posted 24 goals and 22 assists to supplement 10 power-play points over 65 games this season, but a foot injury over the winter prevented him from building upon his career-high 62-point mark established in 2016-17.