Atkinson (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus the Lightning for Monday's Game 4, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Atkinson should jump back into a second-line role with Nick Foligno and Booner Jenner. Prior to getting hurt, the 30-year-old Atkinson notched five points in six postseason clashes while averaging 3:06 of ice time with the man advantage. Despite all the time on the power play, Atkinson still hasn't converted outside of even strength.