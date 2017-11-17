Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Inks seven-year extension
Atkinson inked a seven-year, $40.25 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
Atkinson set career highs in goals (35), assists (27), shots on goal (240) and power-play points (21) in 82 games last season, so it was really just a matter of time until the Blue Jackets signed him to an extension. He's had a slow start to the campaign, notching four goals and two assists in 15 games, but he's locked into a role skating on Columbus' first line and top power-play unit, so his offensive production will likely begin to improve as the season wears on. The 2008 sixth-round pick will be 35 when his contract expires in 2024-25, so he should remain a desirable fantasy asset for the duration of his new deal.
