Atkinson scored a goal on a game-high seven shots in Monday's 7-3 loss to Carolina.
Atkinson cleaning up a rebound on the doorstep to open the scoring just 26 seconds into the game. The 31-year-old is on some kind of tear right now, scoring for the fourth consecutive game and for the fifth time in his last six. He's piled up nine points during that stretch to go with a plus-7 rating. Atkinson registered 26 points in 44 games in 2019-20 but is already halfway to that mark through 17 contests this season.
