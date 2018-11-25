Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Keeps sniping against Pens

Atkinson scored his 15th goal of the season in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

He's now tickled the twine in seven straight games, accounting for nine goals and 13 points over that torrid stretch. Atkinson has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last five seasons, topping out at 35 two years ago, but given his current form and premium spot on the Jackets' depth chart, he could reach the 20-goal plateau again before Christmas.