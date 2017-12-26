Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lands on IR
Columbus placed Atkinson (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Atkinson is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a foot injury, so this move is nothing but a formality. Sonny Milano could assume a regular spot in the Blue Jackets' lineup until Atkinson is given the green light.
