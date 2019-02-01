Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Last-second scratch

Atkinson (face) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Jets, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

According to Brian Hedger of NHL.com, Atkinson was listed in the lineup for Thursday's contest despite taking a puck to the face during warmups, but something clearly changed after he went to the locker room for repairs. Mark Letestu will make his season debut in place of Atkinson against the Jets.