Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Late goal holds up as game-winner
Atkinson provided a game-winning goal on top of a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 road win over the Panthers.
There was a mad scramble in the crease, but Atkinson tracked down the loose puck and roofed it backhand into the cage and behind James Riemer with 2:46 remaining in the contest. Look no further if you're seeking a high-volume shooter who seems to be a bit under appreciated in the fantasy realm. Atkinson has four points and 18 shots on goal through four games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Four-point performance in preseason win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Posts two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Journeying to Worlds•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Unable to get shots to fall•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...