Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Late goal holds up as game-winner

Atkinson provided a game-winning goal on top of a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-4 road win over the Panthers.

There was a mad scramble in the crease, but Atkinson tracked down the loose puck and roofed it backhand into the cage and behind James Riemer with 2:46 remaining in the contest. Look no further if you're seeking a high-volume shooter who seems to be a bit under appreciated in the fantasy realm. Atkinson has four points and 18 shots on goal through four games.