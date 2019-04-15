Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Leads charge in Game 3

Atkinson scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The 29-year-old winger is coming off a 41-goal regular season and hasn't missed a beat in the playoffs, scoring two goals and an assist through three games. Atkinson figures to be heavily involved in the Jackets' attack again Tuesday as they look to complete a stunning sweep of the Bolts on home ice.