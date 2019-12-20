Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Leaves game Thursday
Atkinson won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings due to a lower-body injury.
Atkinson was bumped while skating through the neutral-zone and caught an edge, forcing his ankle to bend. Expect the team to comment on his status leading up to Saturday's game against the Devils, but in the meantime, the team will roll with 11 forwards for the remainder of Thursday's game.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Two-point night in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots two in big win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Rare productive night•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Generates assist•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Supplies power-play helper•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots OT winner•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.