Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Leaves game Thursday

Atkinson won't return to Thursday's game against the Kings due to a lower-body injury.

Atkinson was bumped while skating through the neutral-zone and caught an edge, forcing his ankle to bend. Expect the team to comment on his status leading up to Saturday's game against the Devils, but in the meantime, the team will roll with 11 forwards for the remainder of Thursday's game.

