Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lights lamp again Tuesday

Atkinson opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets in Tuesday's 5-2 road win over the Jets.

It could have been a bigger night for Atkinson, as he hoisted a game-high six shots on net, but beggars can't be choosers. The diminutive winger still has goals in half of his games to start the new season to complement a plus-4 rating. Atkinson remains a low-maintenance fantasy player.