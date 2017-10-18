Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Lights lamp again Tuesday
Atkinson opened the scoring for the Blue Jackets in Tuesday's 5-2 road win over the Jets.
It could have been a bigger night for Atkinson, as he hoisted a game-high six shots on net, but beggars can't be choosers. The diminutive winger still has goals in half of his games to start the new season to complement a plus-4 rating. Atkinson remains a low-maintenance fantasy player.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies marker in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Protected in expansion draft•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Tallies two goals in Game 3 defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Rebounds with goal in Sunday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Benched Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson: Pots OT winner Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...